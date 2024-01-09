Royal baby’s first photos! Newborn Prince Balthasar stars in family pictures

The first photos of Prince Balthasar have been shared on Instagram. Proud grandmother Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg took to her personal account on Tuesday to share pictures of her newborn grandchild.

The first photo, also posted on the Château les Crostes Instagram account, marked Prince Félix and Princess Claire’s first photo as a family of five. Claire was photographed holding Balthasar, while surrounded by her husband Prince Félix and their two older children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa also posted a picture of herself holding her newborn grandson next to her granddaughter Amalia. Grand Duke Henri was pictured enjoying quality time with baby Balthasar as well. Two additional snapshots showed Amalia, 9, and Liam, 7, sweetly embracing their big sister and big brother roles.

“What a great joy the arrival of Balthazar, our seventh grandchild, born on January 7 in Luxembourg. ♥️💝,” Grand Duchess Maria Teresa captioned the images.

The royal baby was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. In a statement announcing their son’s birth, Prince Félix and Princess Claire said, “It is with great joy that we announce the birth of our son. The prince was born on 7th January 2024 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte.”

The statement, released by the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg on Monday, continued, “The newborn Prince will be named Balthasar Felix Karl. He weighs 3,220 kg and measures 50 cm. Prince Balthasar and Princess Claire are in perfect health.”

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri will be gaining another grandchild this spring. The royal couple’s only daughter Princess Alexandra is expecting her first child with her husband Nicolas Bagory.