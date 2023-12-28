Royal brothers twin in new photos of ‘beautiful moments’ from 2023

This past year was “full of happiness and emotions” for Luxembourg’s royal family. On Wednesday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared some of the royal’s “most beautiful moments” from 2023, including the birth of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s second child, Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume, his christening and Princess Alexandra’s wedding.

The Instagram carousel also featured two new pictures of brothers Prince François and Prince Charles adorably sporting matching sweaters from Tartine et Chocolat (via UFO No More).

The family photos were accompanied by an end-of-year greeting from Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. “The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, and through them their Family, would like to thank you most sincerely for your constant support and your many acts of kindness throughout the year,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said. “They wish you and your loved ones all the best and look forward to seeing you in 2024.”

The new year will be another exciting one full of happy moments for the royal family. Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child in the spring. This past July, it was also announced that Alexandra’s brother Prince Felix and his wife Princess Claire, who are already parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, are expecting their third child.

