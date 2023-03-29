Prince and Princess welcome second child

It’s another little Prince for Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg! The royal couple welcomed their second child on Monday, March 27. The pair’s newborn son, named Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume, was born at Luxembourg’s Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, which is where his older brother Prince Charles, two, was born in 2020.

“Princess Stéphanie and her child are both healthy and well,” the Marshall of the Court said in a press release, adding: “The Crown Prince, the Crown Princess and his brother Prince Charles are looking forward to introducing Prince François to you.”

Months after the arrival of their first child in 2020, Guillaume and Stéphanie expressed to RTL “their desire to eventually grow their family,” but said at the time that “they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”

©© Grand Duke's Household, Luxembourg / Kary Barthelmey



Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie are already parents to son Prince Charles, who was born in 2020

It was announced last September that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess were expecting their second child. In a previous interview with RTL, the couple spoke about Prince Charles being “overjoyed” by the royal baby news.

“We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family. I believe that this news excites our little [Charles]. It is always such a joy to have a little brother or sister,” Guillaume said. “For us too, it is an enormous bliss.”

Stéphanie added, “We have known about the baby for a few weeks now, so it’s not really a big surprise for us. [Charles] is especially overjoyed. He has been saying, ‘Mummy, baby!’ for a few weeks now. It’s adorable.”