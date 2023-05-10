Prince Charles celebrates 3rd birthday with new photos featuring baby brother

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is three! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s eldest son celebrated his third birthday on Wednesday, May 10. To commemorate the Prince’s special day, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released new photos of Charles, including snapshots with his parents and baby brother, Prince François.

“🎉 Happy Birthday Prince Charles! 🎂,” a message alongside the photos reads. “📸 Have a look at the new family pictures taken for the Prince’s 3rd birthday.”

Charles was pictured with his birthday cake that featured a number three candle and family in the pictures. The young Prince also posed for solo shots, flashing a toothy grin at the camera. Princess Stéphanie sweetly cradled her newborn son François in the three photos that he appeared in.

Prince Charles, who is second in line to the throne, became a big brother in March. “It was very sweet to see how Charles reacted when he heard that François had been born,” ﻿Prince Guillaume said following the birth of his second child.

“He was so excited to meet him, he turned and went straight up to him,” Guillaume continued. “It brought such joy to both us and my parents.”

Related Video: Big Moments From The Coronation Concert For King Charles III Loading the player...