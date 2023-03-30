Royals make first appearance as a family of four

Royal family party of four! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg left the hospital with their newborn son Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume and his proud big brother Prince Charles on Thursday.

The family of four was pictured together for the first time in photos published by RTL. ﻿ The Hereditary Grand Duchess was seen holding her baby boy as they departed the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, while the Hereditary Grand Duke carried their two year old. In one sweet photo, Charles was photographed placing his hand on his baby brother’s head.

©Céline Maia/StudioByC



Prince François was born on March 27

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie welcomed their second child on Monday, March 27. Like his older brother, François was also born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. Following François’ birth, Prince Guillaume said, “For us, it is now a great joy to be able to hold this little baby in our arms. He is already so sweet.”

The day before leaving the hospital, the parents of two officially introduced their newborn son. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared the first photos of Prince François on Wednesday, writing on Instagram: “The Crown Prince and Princess are delighted to share the first photos of Prince François with you. 👶 ❤️ They are deeply grateful for the kind messages they have received on the occasion of their second child’s birth.”