Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg introduced their newborn son Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume two days after his birth. The first photos of the little Prince were released on Wednesday, March 29.

“The Crown Prince and Princess are delighted to share the first photos of Prince François with you. 👶,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg wrote alongside the sweet images on Instagram. “❤️ They are deeply grateful for the kind messages they have received on the occasion of their second child’s birth.”

Following the birth of Prince François on March 27, the Marshall of the Court said: “The Crown Prince, the Crown Princess and his brother Prince Charles are looking forward to introducing Prince François to you.”

Scroll to meet Luxembourg’s newest Prince...