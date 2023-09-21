The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) celebrated the luminaries of the music industry, policymakers, and artists whose influence has resonated throughout American music, culture, and society.

The 2023 RIAA Honors, a night to remember, took center stage with a special focus on the vibrant world of Latin music. The evening kicked off with a dynamic performance by members of the Broadway cast of “On Your Feet!” The Tony-nominated musical celebrates the lives of the evening’s honorees, the iconic Gloria and Emilio Estefan.