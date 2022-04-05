Some stars want people to keep their names out of their mouths —shoutout to Will Smith—while others want us to start pronouncing their names correctly. After completing another awards season, one question springs to mind - which celebrities have had their names mispronounced on stage?

While there hasn’t been much drama surrounding this, several celebrities have recently said that people have mispronounced their names. To know which names we might be mispronouncing all this time, the team at Preply has done some digging and compiled a surprising list.

It’s time to set the record straight!