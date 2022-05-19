Jennifer Lopez dealt with ‘low self-esteem’ after failing to secure a nomination at the 2020 Oscars

Fans of Jennifer Lopez will see in her documentary Halftime how the singer, actress, and businesswoman reacted after failing to secure a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

The visibly devastated star is seen sobbing after learning that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t consider her. “It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem,” Lopez said in a voiceover.

©Halftime / Netflix



JLo’s heartbreaking reaction to not being nom for an Oscar

According to the HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse, her imposter syndrome kicked in and made her doubt her abilities. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else,” she added.

In 2020, the Academy chose Laura Dern, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Margot Robbie as the five finalists, with Dern taking home the Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

Halftime, directed by Amanda Micheli, “serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose,” according to the streaming giant.

On her Instagram, Jennifer, 52, wrote: “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”