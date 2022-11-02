Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection

Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of life,” says Anne-Lise Cremona, the daughter of Henry Jacques, as reported by Vogue.

According to the publication, for Nadal and Perello creating their custom fragrances was an organic process. “It happened in a very natural way,” the retired tennis player said.

©GettyImages



Rafa Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello “Xisca” attend the “Juntos Por La Integracion” charity gala organized by the Foundation Rafa Nadal on December 15, 2011 in Barcelona, Spain.

Nadal is passionate about colognes; as an athlete, smelling good became a norm. “As a person practicing sport every single day of my life, almost after showering, I need the fragrance to help me recover, for me to feel clean and fresh,” he says. “If I take a shower and I don’t have a fragrance with me, I don’t feel complete. It’s been a part of my life for a long time.”

The 36-year-old also has a technique. He spritzes on each side of his neck and then spays one time on the heart. “I don’t know why,” he said.

How do their fragrances smell?

©Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie





“I wanted something fresh, something clean, something with a touch of the Mediterranean,” he explains. One fragrance includes bright, energetic notes of coriander and lemon, Spanish artemisia, cedarwood, and leather; the other has a subtle zing of citrus and freesia.

Perello’s fragrance has notes of violet and orange blossom, bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood, and white musk.

The In All Intimacy collection is available at Henry Jacques boutiques worldwide.