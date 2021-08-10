Do you want to smell like Anitta? Singer team up with Sol de Janeiro for the ultimate Brazilian collaboration

Smelling like Anitta is easier than ever! The beloved singer has partnered with Sol de Janeiro, the beauty brand, on a mission to spread Brazilian Beauty + Body Joy. The global pop superstar releases a limited-edition Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist on August 10th, marking the beauty brand’s first-ever celebrity partnership.

“I think people should look in the mirror and believe that they are perfect just the way they are, without comparisons, because there is no one like anyone. The most important thing you can do is love yourself,” Anitta said.

According to the brand, Anitta embodies the multi-cultural beauty of Brazil. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Anitta also inspires and empowers fans worldwide to embrace and love who they truly are. Sol de Janeiro said they are all about the confidence, energy, and joy that happens when you love and celebrate yourself. Brazilians are known for loving the skin they live in and for embracing their unique power while sharing it with the whole world. “We believe this is the best definition of beauty – a freedom that’s just unstoppable,” the company informed.

The new fragrance is an invitation to everyone to Boldly Love, Yourself, and an extension of the brand’s beloved Brazilian Crush fragrance collection. Sol de Janeiro x Anitta is an irresistible fragrance that pulses with an inviting melody of notes that makes the heart beat faster – fresh passion fruit nectar, pink patchouli, jasmine honey, vanilla, and tiger orchid in full bloom.

Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

To always smell cheirosa (irresistible), the brand suggests spritzing all over the body, clothes, or lingerie anytime, anywhere. Imbued with inviting juiciness and sensuous, edgy energy, this is a fresh, magnetic fragrance that will be embraced by Anitta fans and fragrance lovers all over the world.

The Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist will retail at SoldeJaneiro.com and Sephora.com starting Tuesday, August 10 and in Sephora stores starting Friday, August 20.