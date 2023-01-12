Puerto Rican builder Rico León stars in HGTV’s ‘Rico To The Rescue’

Puerto Rican builder Rico León is in Denver helping homeowners salvage their properties with jaw-dropping renovations after they have gone off the rails. León stars in the newly premiered series Rico to the Rescue on HGTV.

Driven by his parents’ experience with a crooked contractor, Rico advocates for desperate families who need an empathetic expert to fix their stressful situations. In each of the season’s eight episodes, he and his skilled team will tour the house to assess the projects, work to resolve issues with the builder, and create a renovation and design plan to turn the construction nightmare into a dream home.

Rico to the Rescue will air in HGTV’s new Saturday primetime lineup, spotlighting trusted experts who save homeowners from bad renovations.

“I’m an advocate for homeowners dealing with a contractor crisis because my own parents were taken advantage of during a renovation,” said Rico. “When I get a call for help, my goal is to resolve the conflict between the homeowner and the home builder and to go above and beyond to successfully complete the project.”

In the premiere episode, aired on January 7, Rico meets a distressed couple who are more than a year into their unfinished renovations with a contractor, and the relationship has turned nasty. Upset by the builder’s poor communication and subpar project management, Rico attempted to mediate the situation—but with no success.

Therefore, he brought his expert team, including designer Poonam Moore and chief estimator Matt Plowman, to get the project back on track, mitigate timely issues, and deliver a stunning basement overhaul which includes a nursery, main bedroom, and bathroom. In addition, Poonam will rally support from her local suppliers and surprise the family with an unexpected kitchen remodel.

As the season continues, Rico will right more wrongs for clients who have been let down by their contractors, including restoring a young family’s fire-damaged townhouse and completing a downstairs game room.