Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving to their dream home. The couple is vacating their luxe rental, which is scheduled to enter the market in 2023 for $18.8 million.

The couple will be moving to a home on Indian Creek Island, which they purchased last year for 24$ million and have been renovating over the course of the past year. The family of five, made up of Ivanka, Jared and their kids, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, will be making their move as soon as possible.