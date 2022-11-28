Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took some time to enjoy the World Cup, during their family trip to the Middle East. The former first daughter was photographed watching the soccer game between Brazil and Serbia in Doha.

The couple was joined by their three children during the match in Doha, 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 6-year-old Theodore. The celebrity family have been enjoying their trip, also watching Portugal against Ghana.