Ivanka Trump enjoys a family trip to Egypt

Ivanka Trump is taking a vacation. The former White House advisor has shared some photographs of herself and her family enjoying some time off in Egypt.

Ivanka shared two posts. One shows herself and her family taking in the sights in Egypt, posing alongside pyramids, the sphinx, and even riding atop some camels. “A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!” she captioned the post.

Her previous post is more simple and has no caption, simply showing her on the pyramid as she wears a white dress.

Ivanka Trump recently made headlines by deciding to step away from the political spotlight following Donald Trump’s run for presidency. Ivanka wasn’t present when Trump made the announcement to run in Mar-a-Lago, where he was surrounded by his closest friends and family. That same day, she shared a statement explaining that she wanted to prioritize her children and her family.

“I love my father very much,” she said in a statement. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.” Her husband, Jared Kushner, who also used to be an important member of the Trump party, privately battled cancer while serving in the White House. This year, he had a second surgery related to the disease and is expected to make a full recovery.