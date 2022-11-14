This past weekend, Ivanka Trump and her family attended her sister’s wedding in Palm Beach. The ceremony took place on Saturday, November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate. To celebrate Tiffany Trump’s special day, the 41-year-old former first daughter wore a dazzling sky blue gown, which she also matched with her kids.

Shortly after the event, Ivanka took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos of her with husband, Jared Kushner, and her three kids, Arabella, Josphep and Theodore, at the luxurious Florida wedding. The sets of pictures were acompanied by blue ﻿emoji hearts💙💙💙.

She also shared a beautiful photo of her and Tiffany and captioned it with a sweet dedication for her special wedding day. She wished her youngest sister and her newly husband, Michael Boulos an “abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife.”

As of now, that Instagram post has more than 500K likes and thousands of comments, including a response from Tiffany who wrote, I love you 🤍🤍🤍. Tiffany Trump’s mom, Marla Maples, also commented, “That was the most beautiful moment when you held Tiffany in your arms for the first time… And I forever hold you both in my heart😍 @ivankatrump @tiffanytrump.”

Scroll below to see Ivanka Trump and her family’s blue coordinated outfits at the wedding.