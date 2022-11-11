Tiffany Trump pictured with mom Marla and stepmom Melania in new bridal shower photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle has shared new photos from Tiffany Trump’s recent bridal shower. Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée took to her Instagram on Nov. 9 to post pictures from the celebration, including a group snapshot featuring Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples and stepmom, former First Lady Melania Trump.
“A beautiful bridal shower for my sweetheart and sister @tiffanytrump such a joy to celebrate you with family and friends looking forward to your amazing wedding to @michaelboulos this weekend and your lifetime of happiness together! Much love ♥️🌸💖💕🥰😍🙏,” Kimberly captioned the post.
Tiffany’s big sister Ivanka Trump as well as sister-in-law Lara Trump were also in attendance. Ivanka shared pictures from the celebration on her respective account writing, “Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower 🌸🌺🌸.”
Page Six previously reported that the bridal shower was thrown by Ivanka last weekend. Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement in January of 2021.
According to TMZ, former President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, 29, and her fiancé Michael Boulos are tying the knot on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. A source told Page Six earlier this year, “There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair.”