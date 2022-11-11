Tiffany Trump pictured with mom Marla and stepmom Melania in new bridal shower photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle has shared new photos from Tiffany Trump’s﻿ recent bridal shower. Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée took to her Instagram on Nov. 9 to post pictures from the celebration, including a group snapshot featuring Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples and stepmom, former First Lady Melania Trump.

“A beautiful bridal shower for my sweetheart and sister @tiffanytrump such a joy to celebrate you with family and friends looking forward to your amazing wedding to @michaelboulos this weekend and your lifetime of happiness together! Much love ♥️🌸💖💕🥰😍🙏,” Kimberly captioned the post.

Tiffany’s big sister Ivanka Trump as well as sister-in-law Lara Trump were also in attendance. Ivanka shared pictures from the celebration on her respective account writing, “Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower 🌸🌺🌸.”