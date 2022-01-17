Tiffany Trump shares photos of her and fiancé to celebrate 1 year of their engagement

While Ivanka is out taking walks with her in-laws in sunny Miami Beach, Tiffany Trump is celebrating her first year engaged. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter took to social networks today to share some photos of her engagement ﻿to commomerate one year since Michael Boulo proposed. The photos had the White House Rose Garden as a backdrop as it took place when her father was still in office.

Both of them posted photos in their respective Instagram accounts. Tiffany posted two photos, one with Michael on his knees propsing and the other with them hugging and kissing after her acceptance. She captioned the post: “One year down forever to go ♾❤️” Including an infity sign. Below her post hearts from her future husband.

Michael Boulo also shared one of those photos and wrote: “Happy anniversary to the love of my life! ❤️😘” The two lovers ended 2021 and started 2022 on a luxurious ski vacation at Courchevel, the world-famous French Alps ski resort. A holiday they spent with their family, including her mom Marla Maples, the former president’s second wife.

©Michael Boulos



