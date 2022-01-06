Bonne année! Tiffany Trump vacations with fiancé Michael Boulos and mom Marla Maples in Courchevel

Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos are more together than ever! The couple were seeing spending quality time with their families, including mom Marla Maples, at a luxurious ski vacation in Courchevel, the world-famous French Alps ski resort.

To celebrate the end of the year, the Georgetown Law graduate went to the French Alps and skipped her father Donald Trum’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago Club- which is one of the highlights of the private club’s social calendar. This is Donald and Melania Trump’s returned to hosting their traditional event.

The former first daughter and her ﻿billionaire fiancé were joined by her mother Maples, and future inlaws Massad and Sarah Boulos, and his older brother Fares.

“Skiing & Vin Chaud with the Boulos boys! posted Maples on her Instgram stories.