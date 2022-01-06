Tiffany Trump spends New Year’s eve with fiance Michael Boulos and mom Marla Maples

Bonne année! Tiffany Trump vacations with fiancé Michael Boulos and mom Marla Maples in Courchevel

The Georgetown Law graduate went to the French Alps and skipped her father Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago Club.

Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos are more together than ever! The couple were seeing spending quality time with their families, including mom Marla Maples, at a luxurious ski vacation in Courchevel, the world-famous French Alps ski resort.

To celebrate the end of the year, the Georgetown Law graduate went to the French Alps and skipped her father Donald Trum’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago Club- which is one of the highlights of the private club’s social calendar. This is Donald and Melania Trump’s returned to hosting their traditional event.

The former first daughter and her ﻿billionaire fiancé were joined by her mother Maples, and future inlaws Massad and Sarah Boulos, and his older brother Fares.

“Skiing & Vin Chaud with the Boulos boys! posted Maples on her Instgram stories.

Tiffany and Michael made their relationship official on Instagram in December 2017. She announced the engagement on President Donald Trump’s final full day in office. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️”

The couple has been traveling in many occasions. Last summer, Tiffany Trump was spotted with her fiancé Michael Boulos in Mykonos over the weekend. The wedding details have not been revealed yet. They are considering a wedding in Greece. Or maybe even two big celebrations. According to People, “Tiffany loves Mykonos and would like to marry around there even if she has another celebration in the U.S., maybe at Mar-a-Lago,” the source says.



