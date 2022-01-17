Ivanka Trump spends quality time at the beach with Jared, the kids and her in-laws

This weekend, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen in sunny Miami taking a family walk on a boardwalk at the beach. The former first daughter who is now 40 years old, was out with the entire family, her children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore and her in-laws, Charles and Seryl Kushner and even their cute dog, Winter.

All of them were photographed together taking in all the vitamin D they could on a nice group stroll from their Miami luxury condo, Arte Surfside to the white sand beach.

In many of the photos, Ivanka Trump is seen being very affectionate with her daughter, Arabella. From hugs to laughter, the mom and daughter were seen in several loving poses.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump hugs her daughter affectionately during a walk in Miami

The famous family were all wearing casual outfits. Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka had on black leggings with a matching black tank top, black sneakers and her stylish sunglasses. Jared wore a gray t-shirt, blue shorts his shades and a baseball cap, and the kids were all clad in shorts and t-shirts. Arabella had on a pink one with the words: powerful, grateful, thankful, mindful and peaceful and the young Trump, Theodore a Spiderman shirt.