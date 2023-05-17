Rafa Nadal, Mery Perelló, and their son get ready to move to their new home

Rafa Nadal and his family are getting ready to move to their forever home. Rafa and his wife Mery Perelló welcomed their son Rafael this past October, and have been preparing to move into their new home over the past three years.

©Fundación Rafa Nadal



Nadal and Perelló married in 2019

According to the Spanish newspaper El Diario de Mallorca, Rafa’s new home is located in the town of Manacor, in Mallorca, where he was born. The publication revealed that the home had been in construction over the past three years, and will be ready for the move by the start of the summer.

The home has a stunning view of the entire town and is located near the Rafa Nadal Academy, where Rafa trains and spends a large chunk of his time. The home was designed by Tomeu Esteva, and is made up of an enormous plot of land with a four level home. It has large windows and terraces on every level, with a pool and a garden. It appears like the home is almost ready, only needing some interior arrangements to be made.

According to our sister publication HOLA! Spain, Rafa purchased the home in the year 2013 for four million euros. He got rid of the previous construction and decided to build a new place from scratch. The home is conveniently located everywhere important to him and is also near the docks where his luxury yacht, The Great White, is located.

