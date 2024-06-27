Salma Hayek and Ryan Gosling get ready for Wimbledon with Gucci party

Salma Hayek and Ryan Gosling were some of the guests at Gucci's latest and prestigious celebration. The revered fashion house hosted an intimate dinner with some of the most exclusive guests in the world, all in honor of rising tennis star Jannik Sinner, expected to have a great Wimbledon tournament in the coming weeks.

© Ricky Vigil Salma Hayek in London

The dinner took place in Mount Street Restaurant in Mayfair, London, one of the most exclusive locations in the city. Hayek looked stunning in an all-green outfit made out of a jacket, a matching pencil skirt, and a knitted shirt. She paired the look with her hair straightened, a silver purse, and some golden strappy heels.

Gosling also wore some green, pairing a Gucci button-up, white pants, and Converse sneakers. He accessorized the look with some sunglasses, resulting in a stylish yet laid-back outfit. Both were wearing all Gucci. Other guests at the dinner included Hannah Dodd, Kingsley Ben Adir, Joe Alwyn, and more.

Wimbledon kicked off this past June 26th. The tournament is arguably the most revered tennis competition in the world, having a long history. It will run through July 14th.

© Ricky Vigil Ryan Gosling in London

Hayek's busy time in London

Over the past weeks, Hayek has been keeping busy in London, attending multiple pop culture events. Aside from the Gucci dinner, Hayek also attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. She shared photos alongside celebrities and friends like Nicola Coughlan, Leslie Mann, Stella McCartney, Jonathan Van Ness, and more.

"Living our wildest dreams," Hayek captioned the post, thanking Swift for the invitation.

Through the past weeks, Swift performed various shows attended by all manner of a-listers, including Cara Delevingne, Hugh Grant, Sophie Turner, and Tom Cruise. Among Swfit's fans are also some royals, with Prince William and his kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, taking some selfies with her.