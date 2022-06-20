Kim Kardashian shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is showing her appreciation to have Kanye West as the father of her children, taking a moment to post a sweet message to her ex-husband, just in time for Father’s Day. The couple share four children, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

Kim took to Instagram to post a photo of the rapper with their children, captioning it “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.“

Kim also shared an emotional tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, posting a sweet photo and writing “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven. They gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love with all my soul.“

The famous Kardashian did not forget to praise Caitlyn Jenner for her parenting skills, as the family remained together from 1991 to 2015, before Caitlyn divorced Kris Jenner and transitioned. “Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad,” Kim concluded.

The reality star recently showed her support for her sister Khloe Kardashian, defending her for giving Tristan Thompson second chances amid the controversy caused by the cheating and paternity scandal involving the athlete.

“When the whole world is looking at you, laughing at you, calling you every name in the book. Do you know how hard that is? That is ten times harder to stay in a situation than it is to leave.” Kim declared.