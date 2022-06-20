Jennifer Lopez honors her dad and fiancé, Ben Affleck, with a lengthy Father’s Day letter

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to thank for, and during Father’s Day, she decided to honor two of the most beloved male figures in her family. The Bronx Diva wrote a lengthy and heartwarming message on her On The JLo newsletter sharing what, for her, is the true meaning of a father.

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what it is to be a father, and I think it’s really about being there and caring, effort and time, but more importantly love and example,” she began.

“As I have grown and become a parent myself and learned more about myself and others, I see the importance and profundity of a great father in one’s life and how the absence of it can cause deep, lifelong wounds,” the star added.

©On the JLo





Jennifer later continued by highlighting her dad, David Lopez, and thanked him for always being there when she needed him the most. “Daddy - thank you for being gentle with me, for being kind and always supportive of my dreams and my ideas,” Lopez wrote.

“Thank you for not making me feel weird or alienated, but seen and sympathized with and understood when the ‘fame game’ came to town.”

“I will never forget on your birthday one year you saw me struggling and even though I tried to hide it and you didn’t know why, you came and sat down next to me and said: ‘I want you to know... there is one person in the world who doesn’t want anything from you, they just want to love you and be there for you... you have that. It’s me…’”

According to Jennifer, her dad’s words stayed with her. “This is etched in my memory forever... You have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example. I love you Daddy... Happy Fathers Day!!”

©On the JLo





Jennifer continued by paying homage to her soon-to-be husband, Ben Affleck. “My other dedication this year is to my fiancé... I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father,” she said.

“And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure,” Lopez added. “Happy Father’s Day to all the daddy’s out there. It’s your day... we need you and we appreciate you ... yayyyyy... celebrate!”