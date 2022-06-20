Michelle Obama honors President Barack Obama during Father’s Day by sharing a new photo

Michelle Obama took to social media to honor her beloved husband during Father’s Day. On June 19, 2022, United States’ former First Lady shared on Instagram a photo of her, President Barack Obama, and their daughters Malia and Sasha.

The new snapshot shows Michelle, Malia, and Sasha posing alongside President Obama and smiling at each other. “Happy Father’s Day to dads everywhere! @BarackObama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!” she captioned with emojis.

President Obama also joined the Father’s Day celebration on social media by posting another shot of his family. The pic shows Michelle, Malia, and Sasha posing at the museum while the former mandatary captures the sweet moment on his phone.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha’s dad…and the family’s designated photographer,” he wrote as a caption.