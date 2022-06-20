Queen Elizabeth celebrates Father’s Day with photo of her late dad

Queen Elizabeth marked Father’s Day on Sunday with a tribute to her late father, King George VI. The royal family’s official social media accounts shared a photo of Her Majesty and her dad smiling at one another in a garden. The image was taken back in 1946.

©Getty Images





“Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father’s Day,” the message alongside the throwback photo reads.

King George VI passed away on February 6, 1952 at the age of 56. Her Majesty acceded to the throne following the death of her father. Earlier this year, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth wasn’t the only royal who celebrated Father’s Day on social media. Clarence House posted photos of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall with their respective fathers (Prince Philip and Bruce Shand), as well as a snapshot of the Prince of Wales with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. “Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!” the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commemorated Father’s Day this year with a never-before-seen photo of Prince William and his three kids. The picture, which was taken last year during the Cambridges’ holiday in Jordan, shows Prince William sitting between Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince Louis sat on his father’s shoulders.

Alongside the happy picture, the Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts wrote: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”