Never-before-seen photo of George, Charlotte and Louis released

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Father’s Day this year with a never-before-seen photo of their children. Prince William, who turns 40 on June 21, was pictured sitting in between Prince George and Princess Charlotte with his arms around his eldest kids, while Prince Louis adorably sat on his father’s shoulders.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!” the caption on Instagram reads.

Charlotte is seen holding pink sunglasses as she and her brothers laughed in the happy snapshot. The image was taken last year during the Cambridges’ holiday in Jordan.

Another photo from the family of five’s trip was featured on the Duke and Duchess’ 2021 Christmas card. It seems the Cambridges’ Father’s Day photo was taken on the same day as their holiday card picture, which included the Duchess of Cambridge. William, George, Charlotte and Louis appear to be wearing the same clothes in both images.