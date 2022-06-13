Queen Elizabeth reaches new milestone

Queen Elizabeth has officially become the world’s second longest-reigning monarch. On Monday, Her Majesty surpassed the reign of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died back in October 2016, per the BBC.

Louis XIV of France still holds the title of longest-reigning monarch. Louis reigned for 72 years and 110 days, while Queen Elizabeth, as of June 13, has﻿ reigned for 70 years and 127 days.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth has overtaken Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej to become the world’s second-longest reigning monarch

On February 6, 2022, Her Majesty became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. The Queen, who is the longest-reigning British monarch, ascended to the throne at the age of 25 in 1952.

The 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated earlier this month with four days of events, including Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

In a thank you message following her Platinum Jubilee weekend, Her Majesty said, “When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come,” the Queen continued. “I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”