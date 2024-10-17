Bella Thorne shares grieving message for Liam Payne and his ex-fiancée Maya Henry

Bella Thorne is grieving the loss of Liam Payne. The actress and filmmaker shared a message on Instagram, grieving the loss of Payne's life while also sending words of support to his ex-fiancée Maya Henry, with whom he was engaged in some legal issues.

© Stuart C. Wilson Liam Payne and Maya Henry in 2019

Thorne shared the message on her Instagram stories. The text was laid over a black background and read: "Today, my heart is heavy as I grieve for both Liam and Maya and for all those who were impacted by the tragic events that unfolded. I stand in solidarity with anyone who suffered from abuse."

"I equally extend my unwavering support to those facing the silent battles of mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety."

Thorne then proceeded to list out various resources for anyone in need. "Please know there is help available," she wrote. "These services offer free, confidential support 24/7. I love you all and urge you to get the care you deserve."

You can read her full message and the resources she listed below.

© @bellathorne Bella Thorne's Instagram message

More details about Liam and Maya's relationship

Liam Payne, 31, and Maya Henry, 23, began dating in 2019. They got engaged the following year, breaking up in 2021. While they rekindled their relationship numerous times, the two definitively broke up in May 2022, with Henry reportedly issuing a cease and desist order against Payne.

The Daily Mail claims that Payne was reaching out to her, her family, and friends. “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” said Henry's lawyers to the publication. “She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

At the time of his death, Payne was dating Kate Cassidy. The two began their relationship in October of 2022.