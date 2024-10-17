Who is Kate Cassidy? All about Liam Payne's girlfriend

Liam Payne died yesterday in Argentina. He was 31 years old. The news came in as a shock to the world and his fans, prompting many tributes in his honor. As people have scrolled through Payne's posts on social media, they noticed that he was alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, whom he'd been dating since 2022.

Here's all we know about her:

The two were first seen together in October 2022

Payne and Cassidy were first spotted together at a Halloween party in 2022. The two were dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, one of the most common couple outfits, suggesting that they were likely an item by that time. Since then, the two have shared photos of each other sporadically on social media, with her sharing photos of a trip the two took to Rome and attending various events.

They confirmed their relationship in December of that year, attending the British Fashion Awards together.

Cassidy is an influencer

Cassidy appears to be an influencer, sharing photos of herself traveling around the world and wearing all manner of fashionable outfits. She has around 385k followers and has attended notorious events like Wimbledon and the opening of the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

They sparked break-up rumors in May of 2023

In May 2023, fans began speculating that the pair had broken up after months of them not sharing photos of each other and being in different locations. In the following months, the two were photographed together in London.

Payne took to defending Cassidy on social media, replying to various trolls who left comments and suggested that Cassidy was only with him for his money. "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned," he wrote. "I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people."

They were together in Argentina

Payne and Cassidy were on a trip to Buenos Aires. Over the past few days, Payne attended the concert of Niall Horan, one of his One Direction band mates. He and Cassidy were staying at the Casa Sur Hotel in the neighborhood of Palermo. Throughout their trip, Payne shared various Snapchat stories where Cassidy was featured, including a video of the two enjoying a late breakfast.

As of this writing, Cassidy has yet to address Payne's death, with her last Instagram post shared on September 13th.