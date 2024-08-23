Biby, Ana Paula, and Alejandra: An intimate conversation with the Capetillo-Gaytán women [Exclusive]

Bringing these three Capetillo women together was a must, and our opportunity finally arose when Ale returned to her home country of Mexico for a few days filled with family and work. The stars of this digital cover were thrilled to participate in this photoshoot with ¡HOLA!. While the four Capetillo men often join in on such occasions, this afternoon was dedicated solely to the ladies—filled with conversations about love and their grand adventures—which was all they needed to recharge. They arrived at their appointment on time, already looking gorgeous thanks to their talented glam squad, and were accompanied by the famous family patriarch and the two youngest members of the clan.

The three musketeers were ready to shine. Their love for fashion is second nature. We all know that Biby possesses not only extraordinary beauty but also impeccable style, qualities that have been passed down to her daughters. Ana Pau has a sweet demeanor and a love for dresses and romantic looks, while Ale is passionate about originality, bold outfits, and trends.

The photo shoot with the Capetillo-Gaytán family was a lot of fun. These two iconic last names have been part of the Mexican public's life for years, thanks to the talent and dedication of the dynasty's founders: singer and telenovela heartthrob Eduardo Capetillo and dancer, singer, and actress Biby Gaytán. Their family story officially began three decades ago when they met in 1989. At the time, Biby—just 17 years old—joined what was arguably the most important youth group in Mexico during the 80s: Timbiriche. Eduardo, who was already a member of the popular band, was just two years older than the dark-haired beauty from Chiapas.

Five years later, on June 25, 1994, hundreds of guests attended Biby and Eduardo’s wedding, which was also watched by thousands of viewers through Televisa’s broadcast. Over the years, they have built one of the most enduring marriages in the entertainment industry. They have three children together: Eduardo, Ana Paula, and Alejandra. Then, fourteen years after Alejandra's birth, the couple surprised everyone with the arrival of twins Manuel and Daniel, who celebrated their 10th birthday this year. The five siblings share unconditional support and boundless love, which remain strong despite their busy professional lives.

The three leading ladies of the household are always in the spotlight, and that’s why they grace our digital cover during this exciting chapter of their lives. With new projects on the horizon, many dreams yet to be realized, and a wedding just around the corner, the future looks bright.

Biby, how do you feel seeing your children enjoying the love that the public has given them for so many years? I always tell them that, for me, just the fact that they were born is my greatest pride. And I love seeing them achieve their dreams; that is priceless. I am very proud of them. But it's not because of their popularity—though we are grateful for it, as the public's affection is invaluable. Seeing them able to spread their wings on their own makes me, as a mother, feel like I did something right. I feel very fulfilled. Together with Eduardo, you’ve built a very stable relationship in the industry. What’s your secret? I would love to tell you that there’s a secret, but there isn’t one. We are a family like any other, a Mexican family that works hard, committed to moving forward and supporting each other. There will always be problems, and no matter how much you love others—your partner, your siblings, or your children—there will always be differences. But commitment and love help you overcome those challenges. So far, we’ve managed to do that, and we feel very happy and grateful to God and life for allowing us to see our children grow.

Pau, what have you observed in your parents' relationship that, in your opinion, is the key to their success? Their individual work. They take the time to be well individually and then to be well as a couple; I think that’s very important. Additionally, I would say that communication is also extremely valuable. I would add that sharing the same values and being on the same page are key. I believe they’ve set a great example for us, and it’s what we now seek in a partner.

What advice have your parents given you, both personally and professionally? Ale: I would say to always stay true to my values and principles. Stepping out into the real world can really shake you, especially when you're so far from your family. The key is to always keep your feet on the ground and remember who you are. Pau: They also always tell us to leave a good impression and treat people well because others will always remember how you made them feel and how professional you were.

Three Lives, Three Journeys

Each woman in this renowned family is charting her own path to success. Whether on stage, in recording studios, or through social media, Biby, Ana Pau, and Ale are thriving in their respective pursuits.

Biby, you’re entering a new phase in your career as an artist. How are you experiencing it? I feel very fortunate. In my career, I’ve had the chance to perform in the two musicals I’ve dreamed of the most: Chicago, which was a turning point in my professional life, and West Side Story, twice. I never imagined this, even in my wildest dreams.

You were also part of Amor sin barreras during your daughter Ana Pau’s acting debut. How was that experience? Another dream come true. It was one of the experiences I’ve enjoyed the most. If someone had told me this would happen, I wouldn’t have believed it. The first time I performed in that show, I played the role that, 20 years later, my daughter would take on. Ana Pau, you decided to follow in your parents’ footsteps in acting… Yes! I’ve studied musical theater my whole life. But before stepping onto a stage, I got the chance to be part of El rey, the Vicente Fernández series for Netflix. After that came L-Pop, and later, theater became a part of my life with Amor sin barreras. Was it difficult to work with your mom and switch from calling her “Mom” to “co-star”? Yes. When I went to the casting, I didn’t know she was going to get the role of Anita. When I found out, we were both so excited and happy. It was hard to contain that much emotion, especially because I was playing María, the role she played 20 years ago. As a co-star, she’s amazing. She’s also a huge inspiration for me and for the entire cast. She was the first to arrive at rehearsals and the last to leave; everyone looked up to her and asked for advice. It was incredible to have her there.



Of course, in this stage of your career, you’ll want to keep exploring, but out of the three platforms you’ve worked on, which one have you enjoyed the most? Well, what I studied my whole life was musical theater, and that’s what I always wanted to do, even though I started with television. In fact, when people asked me, I always said that what I really wanted to do was theater, and when I finally got the chance, it was a unique experience. However, I must confess that, for some reason, I feel more at home when I’m on set, whether it’s for television or film—it just feels more natural to me. On a personal note… is there someone special in your life romantically? No, not at the moment. Sometimes I think about how I’d like to meet someone—whether I want them to knock on my door or… Because honestly, I don’t go out much; I’m very introverted, and my favorite pastime is reading. I think that when I’m ready to find someone, I’ll need to step out of my comfort zone. And considering this idea of stepping out of your comfort zone, have you thought about following in your sister’s footsteps and moving far away? I’ve thought about it a lot, but the biggest reason I couldn’t do it is my younger siblings. I can’t live without them; I can’t leave them behind. We have an extremely close relationship, and I can’t imagine them growing up without me here to see it. If I were to move, it would be to where Ale lives; even though we’re not twins, we grew up together—it’s like the only thing we missed was being in our mom’s belly together. We share everything and have always been very close, so we miss each other a lot.

Ale, you’ve built a huge community on your social media platforms. How do you explain this? First, I have to thank God for filling my social media with so many wonderful souls. I definitely feel it’s an enormous blessing. It’s a community with whom I share everything, from my most beautiful moments to my most vulnerable ones. That’s why I believe success isn’t just one thing; it’s a combination of many factors: the community that supports you, discipline, creativity, authenticity—which is more important than ever today—and mental health, among others. Three years ago, you moved to Spain. Do you remember the moment you decided to take that path? Of course! I’ll never forget it because I left when I was feeling the most uncomfortable. Ironic but true. You’d think making such big decisions would be easier when everything is in order, but I made my decision in the opposite situation: there were many changes happening, and life pushed me toward this opportunity in Madrid… and I didn’t think twice about it.



What has been the most challenging thing for you since living so far from your family? Having to figure out on my own what life and its complications really mean, starting from scratch on another continent. I’ve lost count of how many times I cried out of fear, alone in the bathroom, with only myself to rely on for comfort. I learned to be my own protector and provider. You’re getting married! Congratulations… How do you see your path now as a future wife? Will you continue with your projects? Do you plan to have children? Absolutely! I’m definitely starting to feel “baby fever.” But as much as I’m eager for motherhood, I’m also eager to live a little longer without the huge responsibility that comes with a baby. The first step will be getting married, and then I want to launch my clothing brand. I think with those two projects, I’ll have more than enough to keep me busy.

On her way to the altar

We captured this photoshoot with the mother and daughters during Ale’s brief visit to Mexico City. Little did she know that upon returning to her home in Spain, a delightful surprise awaited her: her boyfriend, Nader Shoueiry, had planned a special trip where he proposed to the youngest Capetillo-Gaytán daughter with a beautiful engagement ring.

Ale, how did you experience this special moment? I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life! It’s still too soon to share any plans, but, God willing, it’s going to be something very special, blending our cultures together. What qualities make Nader the perfect person for you? We share the same values and principles. For me, that’s the foundation of a strong relationship. I love that he prioritizes family, is hardworking and genuine, and encourages me to pursue my dreams—and I do the same for him. Essentially, I feel like I have my best friend by my side as we build a life together. How did you two meet? We crossed paths one night in Madrid, at a bar. We both had some mutual Mexican friends. I overheard him asking a girl what my name was, and I answered, “Alejandra.” Then he asked if I was from Morocco and—surprise!—I told him I was Mexican. We didn’t talk much that night, but fate kept bringing us together on different occasions. Eventually, he invited me out for coffee, and that changed everything. You could say I won him over during that coffee because we’ve been inseparable ever since. Biby, how did you feel when you found out about Ale’s engagement? I got goosebumps, to be honest. I shed a few tears… but they were tears of happiness, for them and because it marks the beginning of a new chapter for my daughter. She’s the youngest of my three older children—she was always the baby. And as our grandmothers used to say, “Marriage and fate are written in the stars.” So, even though she’s the youngest of the older kids, she was the first to fly the nest and move to another continent. I love it because she knows exactly who she is, has solid values, a strong sense of identity, and clear beliefs. She knows where she wants to go. I’m so happy for her, for both of them, because they’ve chosen each other out of love and with maturity.

We know that Nader spoke with you before the big moment… Yes, and it was such a beautiful gesture! The fact that it’s important to him to receive the blessing of his future wife’s parents says a lot about him. It shows he’s a man with values and principles, which is very important. Pau, how did you react to the exciting news? I already knew! In fact, I helped Nader plan it, and I was so happy for both of them. I remember visiting her when they first started dating. I have all the memories and photos from their early dates. The first time I met Nader, I thought he was perfect for my sister. Nothing makes me happier than knowing Ale found her “happily ever after” with such a great guy. And how are the wedding plans coming along? Has the bride given you any assignments? Biby: Yes! Ale is very organized, and she inherited that from her father. She knows what she wants. She’s open to some changes, but not too many, believe me! [laughs]. Her dad is the one helping her the most with planning such an important event. I’ll be helping her in other areas. Pau: We’ve already discussed a few details. She told me she wants me to ride with her in the car that takes her to the church. She’s planning a lot of things and mentioned that, in addition to the father-daughter dance, she wants us siblings to have a dance together. We’re still in the early stages of planning. Biby, have you thought about grandchildren yet? Are you ready? Of course! Whenever they decide, because I don’t want to pressure them. But yes, I’m ready. Ale is very modern; she’s shared that she wants to achieve her professional goals first. We’re okay with whatever they decide and will always respect it. Nothing would make me happier than holding a little baby. I adore children, so just imagine a baby from my own kids. Now it’ll be my turn to spoil and pamper them! It’ll be up to them to do the parenting.

