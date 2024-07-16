Paola Nuñez: Discipline and perseverance, on and off camera [Exclusive]

Returning triumphantly to her homeland, Paola Nuñez reentered the Mexican entertainment scene in grand style. After a felt absence on national television and nearly two decades since her iconic role as Barbie in the telenovela "Amor en Custodia," the actress was warmly welcomed by fans who expressed their affection and admiration for the Baja California native.

During her visit to promote her latest film, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' where she plays Rita Secada—Detective Mike Lowrey's (Will Smith) ex-girlfriend—Paola gave HOLA! an exclusive and reflective interview, in which she opens up about her current projects and shares the journey behind her success.

Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor | Makeup: Christian Briseño | Hair: Carlos Arriola | Location: Hotel Maison México Roma

The actress proudly remembers her beginnings in telenovelas, as she believes it was a time of great learning that allowed her to explore her emotions—an essential requirement in her profession. Coupled with her discipline and perseverance, this experience built the foundation of a solid career that now positions her among the Mexican women making significant strides in Hollywood.

"I am a very determined person, a woman who likes adventure. I have never been willing to be someone that I am not"

Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor | Makeup: Christian Briseño | Hair: Carlos Arriola | Location: Hotel Maison México Roma

Paola, when you started acting, did you imagine reaching this point? I didn't imagine it when I started, but the interesting thing is that during the process I became very ambitious. When I arrived in Mexico, I didn't think about working so much, but since I started doing it, I wanted more. The same thing happened when I went to America. I thought with effort I can land a small role in any series and get in. When I got there my ambition grew so much that I felt it was never enough. Sometimes it is hard for me to see what I have done and where I have come from. I have to constantly remind myself because I’ve become so demanding that I've lost the ability to stop and appreciate my accomplishments. My eyes are always on the future and on the things that I still lack. There is a duality that creates a constant conflict within me, oscillating between my ambitious mindset and the self-compassion I try to give myself for everything I’ve achieved. It is a deficiency that many actors suffer from; we lose the ability to enjoy the road and to appreciate achievements.

Has acting always been the focus of your life? As a child I just wanted to express myself, because I was always very antisocial, so through my characters I managed to communicate. It was a game that became my profession, but I never thought I could make a living from acting.

The “no”s are also part of the acting environment in which you are working… This race can greatly attack your self-esteem. They say you get used to rejection, but it's not true, you just learn how to handle it. What words would you use to describe this stage of your life? I am in a period of change, transition, and gratitude. I feel that my profession has changed significantly, with social media introducing new ways of creation and expression, which you can incorporate or reject and I was doing the latter.



Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor | Makeup: Christian Briseño | Hair: Carlos Arriola | Location: Hotel Maison México Roma

"Being extremely responsible, knowing what you're doing, being very technical, and understanding your emotions has been my way of working in the United States. Having a dialect coach to work on the accent is as essential as discipline and perseverance."

However, it seems that social media is here to stay... At 46 years old, I am realizing that I don't have to fight it. I can simply choose not to do what is not part of my nature. In my case, the reason I became an actress was to hide behind my characters and social media is the opposite, it exposes you completely and I don't feel comfortable sacrificing my privacy. I have always been very careful because I like to keep a part of my life just for me. If you open the door to people it is very easy for them to hurt you and that world scares me very much.

In your opinion, was moving to Los Angeles worth it? It was a very personal dream that has brought me great satisfaction. My path has never been easy. It has always meant a lot of work, but I am grateful for my process. When I went to the United States eight years ago, I focused so much on that market that I lost relevance in Mexico. So when I came back a lot of people came up to me to ask me when I was going to act again, although I never stopped doing it.

On screen you are a woman of action. Does that translate to your life? Yes, I am very determined. A woman who likes adventure, although now I have calmed down. I used to throw myself out of the plane and I liked extreme sports, but not anymore. Even when I'm filming, as was the case with ‘Bad Boys’ or ‘Resident Evil’, I do my own stunts, but if I think that I might get hurt I stop. I'm more aware, but I still like it a lot. Making action movies is what I enjoy the most.

Regarding ‘Bad Boys: Until Death’, what was it like working with Will Smith and Vanessa Hudgens? My first job in the United States was in ‘The Son’ with Pierce Brosnan and he was the first world famous star I met. They are such big personalities that, at first, you only know the character they created for themselves. He was very nice and over time Will allowed me to see what he really is like. I have a closer friendship with Vanessa. She is an old soul. She is wise and beautiful. She teaches me a lot.



Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor | Makeup: Christian Briseño | Hair: Carlos Arriola | Location: Hotel Maison México Roma

"At 46 years old, I am realizing that I don't have to fight it. I can simply choose not to do what is not part of my nature."

Who would you like to share the silver screen with in the future? Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett are my favorite actresses. I love Emma Thompson too. Although it may not happen, in my dreams I always imagine what it would be like to work with one of those actresses and everything I would learn from them.

In this industry, do you think that there are disadvantages for women? Yes, we still don't get paid the same as men, but I think it has a lot to do with the film genre. Action movies are mostly about men and the female characters are not developed as much, but in drama, super interesting films are being made with women as protagonists. I am convinced that there is a greater need for more female directors and writers.

You are part of a unique group of Mexican women who have conquered Hollywood. What has been your successful formula? If I had a formula I would work much harder, but I am convinced that the producers value an actress who is professional. I started doing soap operas and I am very grateful because thanks to that I can enter and exit my emotions without problem. I come from a school where we worked from Monday to Saturday and we did 40 scenes a day without having the opportunity to be told: “go concentrate so you can cry” because also in telenovela melodramas you had to cry in 85% of the scenes and I think that prepared me a lot. Being extremely responsible, knowing what you're doing, being very technical, and understanding your emotions has been my way of working in the United States. Having a dialect coach to work on the accent is as essential as discipline and perseverance.

Have you had to sacrifice anything on a personal level to help you get to where you are today? Yes, but there have also been many great things. I never wanted to be a mother, but I feel that it would have helped me shift my focus from myself to someone else. As time passes, you create new demands and become hard on yourself. You turn into a racehorse rushing toward the finish line, not enjoying the journey. In my case, the sacrifice has been not being able to enjoy my family as much because I was so focused on my career, losing sight of what truly matters. Actors often fall into the trap of thinking that fame and prestige will bring happiness. This is why I have great respect for colleagues who retire young because they realize that they are no longer happy.

"Actors often fall into the trap of thinking that fame and prestige will bring happiness. This is why I have great respect for colleagues who retire young because they realize that they are no longer happy."

What do you think a young Paola would feel if she saw the adult she has become? It would be difficult for a young Paola to understand that this thing that began as a game now supports her and her family, but she would surely be excited to know that we continue playing different characters.

Do you remember the feeling the first time you heard the call of "rolling" on a set? Yes, I was scared to death! It was an interesting process of learning to trust myself. I owe that feeling of confidence to my acting coach. I remember one day we were doing an exercise, and he told my classmates, "Look, she did it well." That was the first time I felt talented. On set, I found myself, but it took a whole process to feel comfortable and confident.

Have you ever had the desire to “throw in the towel?” Not until now, but not before. When I moved to the United States it took me a year of auditioning until ‘The Son’ came along. But I have never considered anything else. Acting is the only thing I know how to do. I do not write or sing or dance. However in this moment of transition I have thought about throwing in the towel—not because of something negative, but out of curiosity about what would happen if I dedicated myself to another passion. What if I stop running? That idea intrigues me. For the first time, I'm slowing down my career and letting it flow. If this leads to retirement, I'm happy with that, because I'm honestly proud of myself. Today, I look back and embrace that girl from Tecate, telling her, "Look at everything you've achieved! How nice it is that your love for this profession brought you here, but you no longer have to run. You have nothing to prove. When you are far from your country, what do you miss the most? I always speak wonders about CDMX because I miss everything. Sometimes we don't realize that Mexico is a colorful, vibrant country, with spectacular food, which is what I have missed the most during this time; just like the people.



Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor | Makeup: Christian Briseño | Hair: Carlos Arriola | Location: Hotel Maison México Roma

"I do not write or sing or dance. However in this moment of transition I have thought about throwing in the towel—not because of something negative, but out of curiosity about what would happen if I dedicated myself to another passion."

Do you have any type of lucky charm or object you always take with you? Recently, in this transition that I am experiencing on a spiritual level, I acquired a hummingbird that is representative of this process.

What kind of things would you be willing to defend “until death?” My individuality and my authenticity because I have never been willing to be something I am not, in addition to my family and the people I love. I have always thought that everything I do is for them, they are my reason and if one day I have to defend them, I will. Since my dad died I have taken a stance of leadership and protection at my core. I am an enemy of any animal abuse. There is nothing that generates more helplessness and frustration in me and that is where my new vocation is going.

Where does love occupy your life most? It is my engine, literally what makes me wake up in the morning. I have suffered from severe chronic insomnia for many years and this takes you to very dark places mentally and generates many negative thoughts. The only thing that always gets me out of there is the love I have for my family, my partner and my dogs. We are in this world to learn to experience love and without it, you have nothing.

Tell us, what is Paola like when the camera lights are off? I am always the same, but when I am acting is when I feel most confident, talented, important and beautiful. There is my strength and after the cut I return to Paola de Tecate who is insecure and questions herself. My power and my strength is in me as an actress. When I am on that pedestal I feel unstoppable.



***Note: This is an English adaptation of the original Spanish Interview

DIGITAL COVER CREDITS

Translation: HOLA Team

Interview: Gabriela Luna

Photography: Santiago Ruiseñor

Production and Styling: Chiara Primatesta

Production Assistant: Samia Ruiz

Makeup: Christian Briseño

Hair: Carlos Arriola

Location: Hotel Maison México

Roma@maisonmexico.roma



WARDROBE CREDITS



WHITE LOOK

Blouse by Alfredo Martínez, skirt by Khyte, shoes by H&M, necklace from the H&M x Rokh collection, earrings and rings by PDPAOLA



BLACK DRESS ON CHAIR LOOK

Dress from the H&M x Rokh collection, shoes by H&M, accessories by Paula Mendoza



RED DRESS LOOKRed jumpsuit by Max Mara, shoes by Adolfo Domínguez, bracelet by Uno de 50



BEIGE SWEATER LOOK

Total look by Fendi, earrings by PDPAOLA, ring by Iconique Jewels



DENIM LOOK

Total look by Adolfo Domínguez, shoes by Christian Louboutin, earrings, rings, and necklace by PDPAOLA