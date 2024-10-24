Katie Holmes returns to Broadway in style after Suri Cruise heads back to college

Katie Holmes is currently starring in her Broadway run of Our Town, and at yesterday’s show, she arrived in style with a smile on her face. Holmes plays Mrs. Webb in the limited-run Broadway production scheduled to play until January. The actress looked casual and cool in denim jeans, a black shirt, and a khaki jacket. She accessorized with sunglasses and a ball cap.

"Our Town" officially opened on October 10

Our Town officially opened on October 10, and Holmes has had the support of fans, friends, and family. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, returned to the city for her fall break. According to Page Six, it coincided with opening weekend at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Holmes looked happy to be reunited with her daughter as they walked around NYC, a favorite hobby of the mother-daughter duo. They likely made the most of their time before she headed back to school. Carnegie Mellon's academic calendar shows that Suri’s fall break runs until October 21, so she's back to her first year of college.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were seen together for the first time since Suri left for college October 16

It's always difficult for parents to say goodbye to their children when they leave the nest for college, and there were reports that Holmes initially wanted her 18-year-old daughter to stay close to home.

While it was hard losing her mini-me, in an August feature with Town & Country, Holmes said she was "proud" of Suri. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," the Alone Together star said.

Katie Holmes attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town"

With Cruise in school, the 45-year-old has time to focus on the play and other goals for the future. It's an intense run, and the show has performances scheduled most days, with the cast enjoying Mondays off and hosting matinee shows on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The production stars Holmes alongside Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Billy Eugene Jones, Richard Thomas, Michelle Wilson, Julie Halston, and Donald Webber Jr.