Back in the city! Suri Cruise returns home on her college break to support her mom Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise is back in New York! The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise is back home and was spotted spending time with a friend and her family's pet cat as she strolled through the city she's lived in her whole life.

© GrosbyGroup Suri, her cat Eleanor, and a friend in New York

The photos were captured on Sunday and showed Suri walking in New York with a friend. She was wearing an outfit perfectly appropriate for the fall weather, made up of a blue sweater, some baggy jeans, and white Converse sneakers. Paparazzi captured her talking with her friend, who wore a grey shirt, a white top, and baggy jeans.

Suri was holding a black pet carrier, where her cat Eleanor lay comfortably. The pet was introduced in June of this year, in various selfies shared by Holmes, showing her and Eleanor lying down on the floor.

Over the past few months, Suri has been studying at Carnegie Mellon University, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her return to New York coincides with her fall break, which concludes this October 21st, and with Katie Holmes' opening night of "Our Town," the Broadway play the actress currently starring in. Katie made her debut at the Ethel Barrymore Theater this past Thursday, with her daughter likely watching her performance at some point over the weekend.

Suri moved to Pittsburg at the start of the fall semester, in August, with these images being the first instance of her being photographed in the city. Back then, Suri was joined by Katie as the two were photographed on move-in day, with them carrying various items toward Suri's dorm room.

© GrosbyGroup Suri, her cat Eleanor, and her friend in New York

Katie Holmes' 'Our Town' debut

A couple of days ago, Katie shared a post on Instagram thanking her family for attending her show two nights in a row in her support. While Suri wasn't included in the image, Holmes' sisters and parents were seen smiling proudly alongside her. "Thank you to my family for coming to Our Town Broadway two nights in a row! " wrote Holmes. "I love you and am so very blessed."