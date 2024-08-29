Check out the university that Suri Cruise is studying at

Suri Cruise is not only one of the most famous celebrity kids, but she's also officially a college student. The 18-year-old has started her first semester at the private Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she will navigate college and fame.

© Grosby Group Suri moved in earlier this month

There's no denying the only daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes will have a different college experience, but she's ready to experience it as normally as possible. Just like most freshmen, she lives in the dorms with another female roommate, per DailyMail.

Moving into dorms is one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking things about starting college. Someone close to Suri told the Daily Mail, "She wants to live the full university experience and is excited to start a new chapter in her life."

She is reportedly living on campus, where there are two student residences. There is the student favorite, Donner, with four floors, room for 250 people, and individual or shared rooms with the bare necessities like a bed, desk, and drawers. According to the outlet, there's a community and entertainment room, a study area, a recreational area, and a kitchen.

Suri's other option is Scobell House, a female residence with a capacity for 88 girls divided into several buildings (Scobell, Henderson, and Welch). They're equipped with air conditioning and a communal area on the ground floor that combines lounges, laundry, and kitchen.

On campus are restaurants for Suri to swipe what is sure to be a fully loaded dining pass, a state-of-the-art wellness center, and a library.

© Grosby Group Suri Noelle moves into her dorm withe help of her mom

Holmes dropped her daughter off on August 20, and she started classes a few days later on August 26. While Holmes knows she's going to miss her only child, she recently shared her excitement and reflected on her own experience. "I remember when I was that age, that time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it that way," she said in a conversation with Town & Country magazine.

Her famous father is reportedly paying for Suri’s tuition, although it's unknown when the last time they communicated was. "He has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy,” a friend of Cruise’s told the Daily Mail. “He has never hesitated paying his daughter’s child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation," he continued.



Suri attended high school at LaGuardia, located in the exclusive Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, which specializes in music, visual, and performing arts. She's also lent vocals on her mom's movies, Alone Together (2022) and Rare Objects (2023), so there is a good chance we will see her following in her famous parents' footsteps.