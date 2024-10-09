Belinda reflects on her heartfelt and empowering new chapter in life [Exclusive]

Positioned as a true icon of pop culture in Mexico, Latin America, and internationally, since stepping into the television scene in 2000 as a child star, Belinda has portrayed countless characters in telenovelas and dominated the industry. Her overwhelming success has defined multiple generations.

Over the years, the singer of Spanish descent has demonstrated numerous admirable qualities that are integral to her personality, one of which is her strength—applicable to both the positive and negative aspects that life can present. She has experienced countless ups and downs, personally and professionally, as a public figure always under scrutiny. Thanks to her talent, she has traveled to various countries, quickly rising as a youth idol, with her name shining brightly across even the most remote screens, including in Asia, due to her involvement in Disney films.

She has worked in a diverse array of series, films, and albums, as well as theater. Her creativity also extends to fashion design, making her a true trendsetter in every sense. Since her musical debut with her first studio album titled Belinda in 2003, to her upcoming work named Corridos Coquette in 2024, she continually showcases her artistic drive, which she has demonstrated since a young age; she received her first Latin Grammy nomination at just 13 years old.

Belinda Pellegrín Schüll was born in Spain. Her father, Ignacio Peregrín Gutiérrez, is a healthcare entrepreneur who built his future in Madrid before relocating to Mexico to expand his business, leading the Luz sin gravedad performer to move to Mexico at the age of four. Her mother, Belinda Schüll Gutiérrez, is the daughter of the French bullfighter Pierre Schüll, contributing to her Spanish and French heritage.

Belinda recently found herself in the spotlight during L'Oréal's runway show in Paris just a few weeks ago. A stumble on the runway sparked a wave of reactions, but it also offered a powerful lesson for both the singer and her fans: when you fall, you rise again. "I've experienced many falls, but I believe my comebacks have always been stronger. Each fall has taught me important life lessons," she reflects.

As one of the most accomplished Latina singers, Belinda has captured the heart of the French capital. In the midst of a whirlwind schedule filled with travels, flights, and layovers, she took a moment to speak exclusively with ¡HOLA! about entering a new, more peaceful and empowering chapter of her life. Staying true to her authentic self, she opened up about one of her most viral moments in France, her love life, and the exciting launch of her new music. Belinda is boldly carving her path in the male-dominated world of corridos tumbados, a genre that’s rapidly gaining international attention.

Belinda, you’ve just had an incredible experience in Paris, from starring in one of the most important runway shows to sitting in the front row at the most exclusive events of Paris Fashion Week. Tell us a little bit about that… The truth is, it was an amazing experience. It was my first Fashion Week in Paris. Well, I had been to Dior a while back and other runways, but I had never walked in a show before, so being my first time with L’Oréal was very exciting—it was a really cool moment. The best part was walking through the streets of Paris, that’s what I remember the most. And the croissants, which are truly spectacular. After the show, I was like, “Okay, now I can eat whatever I want,” because obviously, I love enjoying food and I really like going out to dinner and walking around. After the show, I had more time to enjoy because, before the L’Oréal show, we were running around doing interviews, creating content, doing ‘get ready with me’ videos, and all that kind of content. But afterwards, I had a little more time to relax. And it was amazing. I went to Gigi, a spectacular restaurant in front of the Eiffel Tower. I went to several Asian restaurants, one of my favorite cuisines. And we also went to a restaurant that’s featured in Emily in Paris called Kong, which is on the top floor and has an incredible view. At the L’Oréal runway, there was a moment when you stumbled, and it went totally viral, becoming a metaphor for getting up and moving forward. Can you tell us about that moment? It’s been mentioned everywhere (laughs), but honestly, I just fell and that’s it. It was a shock, but afterward, that fall went viral around the world in a positive way, showing that you have to get back up stronger every time. I think that’s the message that came across, and it was the right one. Also, L’Oréal is a brand that really supports sisterhood, friendship between women, and empathy. So, that moment also represented a lot of what the brand stands for, and I think that was really important. And now, I’ll remember it forever, we’ll all remember it. Every time someone falls, we’ll say, “You’ve pulled a ‘Belindazo’” (laughs). Anitta was the one who helped you up. What did she say afterward? I’m so glad it was Anitta because she’s Latina, and you know, that brings a different feeling, a different energy. And she’s a very loving woman. We talked before and after the show, and we got along really well. So we made a connection and bonded. The whole experience was amazing—everyone running around, the people, a thousand makeup and hair stylists, checking outfits. L’Oréal is like a family at the end of the day, and I love working with brands that focus on family, women, empowerment, and women’s confidence. All of this is important to me and is the message I want to convey with my career, my music, and every project I do. It’s about elevating women, respecting, loving, valuing, and believing in them. I think that’s important in the world we live in.

Speaking metaphorically about falls and getting back up, what has been the hardest fall in your life, and what’s been your greatest comeback? Without a doubt, my most epic comeback was the L’Oréal runway. I don’t think anything will top that. I did a Chanel runway a long time ago in Mexico, but that was a different kind of show. The thing is, I’m not a model, and I think it’s important to point that out. I’m an artist—I write my songs, I sing, I act, I compose, I direct. So, it’s a completely different world. What I loved about this runway is that you’re not a model; you can just be yourself, wave, and do whatever you want. It’s important to remind people that you don’t have to be perfect, that life is full of ups and downs, and that you have to enjoy the journey. You have to learn from every moment and be more empathetic toward others because you never know what tomorrow will bring. Maybe someone else will need my help one day, and I’ll always remember those moments when people were kind to me. These are the things you never forget, especially during your lowest moments. I’ve had many falls, but I think my comebacks have generally been stronger. For example, when my grandmother passed away, that was a very tough emotional fall for me. And afterward, I tried to stay strong, to be kind to myself, and to remind myself how important it is to live, enjoy, and appreciate what we have. Each fall has taught me a lot in life. You’re known for being authentic and real with your audience, and I think that’s a great example for your fans—that you can fall and keep going. Absolutely, and especially that I’m loving toward others. I don’t like to talk about anyone, I don’t get involved in anyone’s life. I think discretion is as important as respecting other people’s lives. If someone asks me about someone else, I never say anything, whether it’s about colleagues or other artists. I’m very respectful, and I think respecting others is something I’ve always grown up with. It’s a super important value. You’ve mentioned in past interviews that your French heritage made being in Paris even more special for you. Can you tell us about your roots? Well, my mom speaks perfect French thanks to my grandfather, who was French. He was born in Arles, a beautiful little town in the south of France, where there’s even a museum dedicated to him because he was a bullfighter, and they made a tribute to him that’s still there. I have family there; many of them live in the south of France. So, my mom was happy because it reminded her of her childhood with her grandmother and my grandfather, and I loved seeing her so happy. In the U.S., she’s quite shy speaking English because she has a strong French accent, but in France, I saw her so happy because she could communicate perfectly with everyone. I even said, “Mom, help me out!” And suddenly, she was chatting with everyone—it was really nice. She’s more French than I am, even though I have my French passport, I’m not as French as she is.

You seemed completely in your element. What’s the best lesson or life advice your mom has given you? She’s given me so many, but she’s always taught me to be polite, to be kind to everyone, to say hello, and to always be grateful. Being empathetic toward others was something my family always instilled in me. And then there’s the love of food—my family has always enjoyed dining out and savoring meals. We never shy away from dessert or anything like that! Speaking of your mom and with the end of the year approaching, who do you spend Christmas with? Do you have any plans for New Year’s? How is the end of 2024 looking for you? I think this has been the year I’ve worked the hardest; I literally haven’t stopped. My new single is coming out this month, then another one in December, and I still need to finish the album. Honestly, I’ve been so busy I haven’t even thought about how I’m going to celebrate Christmas, but I’ll probably spend it with my family somewhere peaceful because the past few months have been so packed with travel. What I really want is to be in a calm, serene place. Talking about your music career, you’re in a new phase where you’re experimenting with new musical genres. How has it been for you to venture into regional Mexican music? I love Mexican music. I think Mexico is stronger than ever musically, and that fills me with pride and joy. It’s so important because there are many genres representing other countries that have been really dominant, and even we Mexicans have sung those styles. But suddenly hearing Mexico resonate around the world with Mexican artists and local instruments, like corridos tumbados, is incredibly exciting. That’s exactly why I wanted to join in—plus, it’s a genre that’s largely dominated by men, and I wanted to be one of the few women entering this space, to open doors for other women who want to get into regional music and corridos tumbados. That fills me with pride. Who would be your dream collaboration? I don’t know… I used to dream of collaborating with Natanael Cano, and I did it! That was a dream come true. Now, I’m not sure who I’d like to collaborate with next, but there are a lot of surprises coming with my album. For example, I have a collaboration with Kenia Os, who I love—she’s the first Mexican artist I’ll be singing with. Supporting women is incredibly important to me. I also have a song with Tito Doble P, who has an amazing voice that I adore. And I’m collaborating with Los Ángeles Azules again, but this time on my album, and that’s something I’m really proud of.

How are you feeling at this moment? How’s your love life? I’m happy, and I want to keep my private life super private. Right now, I’m more focused on my career. I believe that what’s private should stay private, and I’ll share my work with the public, of course. I’m in a place where I really value my privacy, but I’m incredibly happy. I’m enjoying this moment in my career, where every day brings a new surprise, an adventure, a dream come true. Being able to inspire other women is my purpose right now—lifting up and promoting the name of my country, Mexico, being empathetic, and setting the best example I can. That’s my focus, especially for women. On that note, how do you handle criticism nowadays? It’s inevitable. There’s so much hate in the world, so I don’t read negative things. I try to stay as positive as possible. I want to contribute to harmony, positive messages, support, and love. If we all did that, the world would be a completely different place. I hope I can be a small example of that, to spread more positivity, especially on social media, since technology is what drives the world right now. I hope we can all be kinder and think before we speak, especially toward others. You started in this industry at such a young age. With all you’ve experienced, what advice would you give your younger self? I’d tell her to enjoy the journey more, to enjoy the process. Be a perfectionist, but don’t take everything so personally. I’m still very sensitive when it comes to writing music and conveying emotions—because that’s my job—to transmit feelings through my music, acting, and projects. But if you take everything personally, you end up suffering a lot. I used to suffer a lot, but I’m becoming more and more loving toward myself. I used to be really hard on myself: “Oh no, Beli, why did you do that? Oh no, why did you do this?” I would constantly punish myself. I’d think, “Of course, they said that because it’s true.” But now I care less and less. I try to take things more calmly and consider the source because, in the end, what people say about others reflects how they feel about themselves. It’s who they are and what they project as human beings.

Photo: Alex Córdova | Makeup: Bere de la Rosa | Hairstyle: Aldo Ek | Styling: Freddy Alonso