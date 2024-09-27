Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Belinda's Style Guide: A Retrospective of her looks
Belinda poses for a photo during the press conference of 'Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar' at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on December 10, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Fans can inspire themselves with her unforgettable looks

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 5:28 PM EDT

Belinda has become a fashion force throughout her multifaceted career. Known for her bold, eclectic, and evolving fashion choices, Belinda has consistently stayed ahead of trends, solidifying her place in Latin pop culture through music and as a style icon. 

Let's examine the evolution of her style over the years and consider how fans can inspire themselves with her unforgettable looks.

Early 2000s: Pop Princess Beginnings© Victor Chavez

Early 2000s: Pop Princess Beginnings

When Belinda first stepped onto the scene in the early 2000s, she embodied the pop princess aesthetic. Her look at the time was playful and youthful, echoing the energy of Y2K fashion.

Belinda performs on stage during the concert called Haz tu Mundo of Ritmoson Latino in Televisa San Angel on April 01, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Guillermo Angulo/Clasos.com/LatinContent via Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Rocker Edge: Mid-2000s

As Belinda's music matured, so did her fashion choices. During the mid-2000s, she began incorporating a rocker edge into her wardrobe, blending pop glam with a rebellious attitude. Her looks became edgier, often featuring leather jackets, studded boots, and dark makeup.

Belinda poses to photographers during the EstiloDF 3rd anniversary at Joy Room on November 27, 2013 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)© Victor Chavez

Glamorous and Grown-Up: The Late 2010s

In the late 2010s, Belinda fully embraced high fashion, often gracing red carpets in couture gowns and perfectly tailored pieces. Her looks became more sophisticated, with sleek, minimalist designs and over-the-top glamour.

Belinda poses for a photo during the press conference of 'Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar' at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on December 10, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Experimental Fashion: 2020s and Beyond

Belinda has continued reinventing her look, blending modern trends with avant-garde elements. The 2020s have seen her experiment with a range of styles, from streetwear-inspired outfits to more bohemian and whimsical looks. Her Instagram is a masterclass in blending high fashion with personal expression, whether she's donning oversized blazers, wide-leg pants, or intricate accessories.

