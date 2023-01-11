Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples make the most of the snow

Tiffany Trump and her mom, Marla Maples, enjoyed a snowy day out. The pair shared photos of themselves in the snowy mountains of Montana, and appeared to have a great time as they laughed and played in the snow.

©Marla Maples



Tiffany and Marla

The photos were shared by Marla, who posted a couple of them on Instagram. Tiffany was wearing a light blue jacket and blue snow pants while Maple was wearing a dark blue snowsuit that she paired with a brown jacket. The photos show them laughing and leaning against each other. “Laughter is the best workout,” wrote Marla. “And remember, joy is contagious.”

Maples also shared a video of herself and her daughter having fun in the snow and going sledding. Maples and her daughter have spent most of the holidays together, sharing videos on New Year’s and now sharing a look into their winter vacations.

In early December, Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos. The two married in a lavish wedding at Mar-a-Lago. “We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” said Marla in an interview with People. She shared that the family chose the venue because it “was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.“ The wedding hosted hundreds of guests, with Tiffany wearing a dress designed by Ellie Saab that was inspired by her husband’s Lebanese-American heritage.