Melania Trump is launching a new business venture. On Twitter, the former First Lady shared a link of her new project, a set of Christmas ornaments and decorations that can be purchased online. Each ornament comes with its digital copy, allowing customers to own the item in physical and digital.

“I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season,” she wrote in an accompanying statement.

The collection is made up of five ornaments. “Former First Lady Melania Trump’s signature is included on each ornament; and the ornaments are proudly handcrafted in the United States,” reads the website.