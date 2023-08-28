Melania Trump is ‘the hottest first lady of all time’ according to Joe Rogan

Melania Trump has a new fan. In a recent appearance on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rogan discussed Melania and rumors of her not wanting to return to the White House. He made it clear that he thinks she is very hot.

Rogan was talking about an article that appeared on PEOPLE speculating on Melania Trump’s opinion regarding Donald Trump’s second run for office. Rogan was critical of the story but most importantly came out as a Melania fan saying, unprompted, “She’s without a doubt the hottest First Lady of all time.” He then compared her to Jackie Kennedy, whom he called “a beautiful woman. He then brought it back to Melania, saying, “But this lady is hot. Professionally.”

The press has been discussing Melania over the past few days, especially since the release of Donald Trump’s mug shot. She hasn’t made any statements since and is focused on her family according to a source that spoke to PEOPLE. “Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media,” said the source.

Melania Trump and her close relationship with her son, Barron

In the past, we’ve discussed Melania and her relationship with her only son, Barron Trump. It’s been reported that the two share a strong bond, with her maintaining him as her main priority no matter what else is going on in her life. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," said a source to PEOPLE.

“Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

