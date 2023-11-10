5 Times Melania Trump proved she’s just like all of us

Before becoming the First Lady, Melania Trump was woman just like many of us. She was often spotted at prestigious events or working on her businesses, which included a jewelry line, some skincare collections, among other ventures. Nowadays, Melania steers clear of the spotlight. Her posts are used to promote her line of NFT products, commemorate holidays, and sometimes to support her husband, the former President, Donald Trump.

Melania and Donald Trump

Before her time as First Lady, Melania was an avid social media user, posting about her husband, her son, and all manner of situations that people would normally enjoy posting about.

Here are five times Melania Trump posted on social media that prove that she has a lot in common with the majority of us.

Sharing photos of her husband and son

I ❤ my handsome driver & security! 😍😉 pic.twitter.com/VHN6YAgVyM — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 16, 2014

In 2014, Melania shared a photo of Donald Trump and their son, Barron. She even added a joke in the caption. “I love my handsome driver and security!”

Adding a #nofilter hashtag

There was a time when our social media posts were crawling with filters. To battle that and look for some originality, people came up with the ‘No filter’ trend, sharing photos of beautiful landscapes and views without any added flourishes or touches. In 2015, Melania shared a look at New York, where she and her family used to live, captioning it “City Lights.”

Sharing a mirror selfie

Mirror selfies are a right of passage. In 2015, one of Melania’s most prolific social media periods, she shared a photo of herself in front of the mirror, adding the finishing touches to her outfit.

Showing off her cooking skills

Showing off your culinary skills is a big percentage of having social media. That same year, Melania shared a photo of a homemade and organic pizza, racking up over a thousands likes.

Sharing the must-take view-from-the-plane pic

Lastly, Melania has also shared photos from the plane. Like all of us, she felt the urge to memorialize the moment when the plane is about to land, providing you with an unvarnished view of the city.

