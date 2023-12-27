Melania Trump is missing from Trump family Christmas photo

The Trump family spent Christmas at Mar-A-Lago, sharing a family photo with the world. One notable absence was Melania Trump, who, over the past year, has made a few rare public appearances. The photo was shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s fiance, and prompted many questions regarding the whereabouts of the former First Lady.

©Kimberly Guilfoyle



The Trump family Christmas photo

The Christmas photo shows the Trumps standing in front of a large Christmas tree. Donald Trump stands at the center, flanked by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their children, Arabella, Theo and Joseph. Barron Trump stands behind his father and appears to be the tallest person in the photograph. Also in the photo are Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, and more family members.

Over the past year, Melania Trump has made few public appearances. Over the past months, she was spotted alongside the other First Ladies in the country attending Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. Later, she was a speaker at a citizens’ naturalization ceremony hosted at the National Archives.

It appears like Melania is a rare sight at Mar-a-Lago, with many of the residents speculating on her whereabouts. Laurence Leamer, the author of “Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” spoke to The Telegraph about Melania and how she’s often discussed by the residents. “Nobody knows where she is,” he said. “It’s like a mystery. It’s certainly talked about.”

©GettyImages



Melania Trump at the Naturalization Ceremony in the National Archives

Melania’s speech at the National Archives

On December 19th, Melania Trump spoke at the National Archives, welcoming new American citizens to the country. She opened up about her personal experiences with her own American citizenship, a process she described as hard worked and “ardous.”

“My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become U.S. citizens," she said.

"Patience and perseverance became my constant companions as I navigated through this intricate web, which I'm sure you can all relate to.”