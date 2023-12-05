Donald Trump’s niece says he gives really bad gifts

Donald Trump isn’t much for the holidays; at least according to his niece, Mary Trump. Mary is the author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” a book that paints a portrait of Trump through the eyes of an insider, spending plenty of time with him over the holidays. While the book is filled with all manner of information, Trump’s gift giving abilities are analyzed, painting a picture that is not all that positive.

The website She Knows recaps some of Trump’s worst gifts, including one he made to his first wife, the late Ivana Trump. Mary writes that Trump gave his wife a “a single gold lamé shoe” that was filled with candy. “Where had this thing come from?” wrote Mary. “Had it been a door prize or a party favor from a luncheon?” Following the gift exchange, Mary wrote that she ran into Trump in the kitchen, resulting in an exchange that suggests that he might not have purchased the present in the first place.

“Donald came through the pantry from the kitchen. As he passed me, he asked, ‘What’s that?’,” she wrote, referring to the present, which was in sight. “’It’s a present from you,’” she replied.

Other noteworthy presents that Mary writes about includes a “$12 pack of underwear” gifted to her and a ﻿“two years out of date” leather journal for her brother. She also discusses a gift she received when she was older, of a food basket with some missing items.

Donald Trump’s story is getting a movie

Last week, it was revealed that there’s a Hollywood movie about Donald Trump in the works. Sebastian Stan, the actor known for his work in the Marvel movies and in the TV show “Pam and Tommy,” will play a young Donald Trump in a movie called “The Apprentice.” Not a lot of details have been revealed, but it appears the film tracks Trump’s rise in the real estate industry, focusing on his relationship with his mentor, Roy Cohn, who will be played by Jeremy Strong.