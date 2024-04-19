Meet Margo Martin, Donald Trump’s deputy communications chief

Donald Trump has been attending various court meetings over the past year. The former President was recently spotte in New York, where another trial began at the start of the week. He was accompanied by his team, which included Margo Martin, one of his loyal aides who’s been working with him for years, and is now his deputy communications chief.

Trump and Martin

She was a press assistant

Martin has worked with Trump in the past. She was a press assistant at the White House while Trump served as President, an experience that she described positively in social media, claiming it “gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness.”

Martin has mantained her working relationship with Trump despite the stumbles he’s had along the way, including the loss of the presidency and the legal troubles that have plagued him in recent months.

Martin has an active presence on social media

Over the past year, Martin has accompanied Trump to all manner of events. She often shares photos with him, flying in his private plane, and providing updates to her followers of herself on the campaign trail.

Aside of her work, her social media also provides a look into her personal life, featuring plenty of photos alongside her family and friends, and trips she has enjoyed on her downtime.

Her current job

As deputy communications chief, Martin is in charge of various tasks. Per NDTV, she’s responsible for organizing rallies for Trump’s party and keeping his supporters up to date via emails and updates.