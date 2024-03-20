Melania Trump supports Trump campaign in rare public appearance

Melania Trump has made a rare public appearance in support of her husband, Donald Trump. The former First Lady has made few public outings since the start of the year, which saw her grieving her mother Amalija Knavs, who died in January. This week, Melania and Trump were seen voting at a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida.

©GettyImages



Donald and Melania Trump voting in Florida’s primary election

Melania walked alongside Trump, wearing sunglasses and a white coat with a print of a large black and white flower. She accesorized her look with black heels and a matching purse. Trump addressed onlookers while Melania stayed by his side. When asked by a reporter if she’d be joining the president on the campaign trail, Melania smiled and said “stay tuned.”

The pair voted and then walked away arm in arm.

Melania has made rare public appearances through the year, even missing Trump’s celebration party in Mar-a-Lago following his win at the presidential primary elections. “This was an amazing night, an amazing day, it’s been an incredible period of time in our country’s history,” said Trump in a speech, surrounded by his supporters, which include his sons and daughter Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany.

©GettyImages



Melania’s message to American immigrants

In December of last year, Melania attended a ceremony at the National Archives in Washington D.C, where she welcomed new U.S. citizens to the country. She discussed her personal experience with becoming a citizen, a process that she described as “arduous.”

"My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become U.S. citizens," said Melania. "And then, of course, there are nuances of understanding the United States immigration laws and the complex legal language."