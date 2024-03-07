Why Melania Trump skipped Donald Trump’s victory party

Following Donald Trump’s victorious presidential primary election, a big celebration took place at Mar-a-Lago, known as the home of the former President and his wife Melania Trump, in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite the important celebration for the 77-year-old, who has secured his Republican presidential nomination, Melania was nowhere to be seen, leaving many to speculate about the reason for her absence.

“This was an amazing night, an amazing day, it’s been an incredible period of time in our country’s history,” Donald said during his speech, sharing his appreciation for his supporters, who were present at the ballroom, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his daughter Tiffany Trump.

Ivanka Trump was also absent from the celebration, however, it has previously been reported that the former first daughter is now focusing on her own projects in Miami, and is distancing herself from politics. When it comes to Melania, her former aide Stephanie Winston, shared her thoughts about her recent lack of public appearances.

“WARNING Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be,” Stephanie wrote on social media, addressing the rumors. “His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less,” she concluded.

Stephanie was Melania’s first hire following the former president’s victory in 2016, but the friendship between the pair came to an end, with Winston publishing a book about her time at The White House, titled ‘Melania and Me.’

After the book was published, Melania stated that Stephanie “barely” knew her. “This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character,” she explained at the time.