Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Barron Trump makes rare appearance with his parents over Easter

Barron accompanied his parents on Easter dinner in Mar-a-Lago

By Maria Loreto -New York

Barron Trump made a rare public appearance over the weekend. The 18 year old accompanied his parents Melania and Donald Trump for an Easter dinner in Mar-a-Lago, wearing a black suit and a yellow tie.

RELATED:

Melania Trump reflects about ‘loss and grief’ in a tribute to her late mother

Melania Trump spotted at Mar-a-Lago: Attends event with Donald Trump

Videos and photos showed Barron at different points of the day this past Sunday, which hosted an Easter celebration in Mar-a-Lago alongside dozens of guests. In all occasions, Barron was seen standing close to his father and mother. In one video, he’s seen having some dinner with guests. He’s seated next to his mother and appears to be waiting for the food to be served. Trump can be seen standing near him, talking with some guests.

Another video shows Barron entering the room with Trump. As guests clap and welcome Trump, Barron appears to smile. Then Trump pulls off his signature dance move, which he’s shown off in plenty of rallies and public occasions.

Barron Trump will soon be leaving for college

Earlier this year, it was reported that Barron Trump was focused on his college applications. Barron is currently enrolled in Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, and will be graduating soon. According to sources close to the family, Melania Trump has been very involved in the process and might even move to a new location in order to be close to her son.

“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school,” said a source to PEOPLE. “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years.”

Related Video:

Billie Eilish Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more