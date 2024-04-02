Barron Trump makes rare appearance with his parents over Easter

Barron Trump made a rare public appearance over the weekend. The 18 year old accompanied his parents Melania and Donald Trump for an Easter dinner in Mar-a-Lago, wearing a black suit and a yellow tie.

Video: Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and Viktor Knavs at Easter bunch today at Mar-a-Lago



Video credit to “@alisaroever” via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/OeitvT2hWw — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 1, 2024

Videos and photos showed Barron at different points of the day this past Sunday, which hosted an Easter celebration in Mar-a-Lago alongside dozens of guests. In all occasions, Barron was seen standing close to his father and mother. In one video, he’s seen having some dinner with guests. He’s seated next to his mother and appears to be waiting for the food to be served. Trump can be seen standing near him, talking with some guests.

Another video shows Barron entering the room with Trump. As guests clap and welcome Trump, Barron appears to smile. Then Trump pulls off his signature dance move, which he’s shown off in plenty of rallies and public occasions.

Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves. pic.twitter.com/Os9CiRUAPk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2024

Barron Trump will soon be leaving for college

Earlier this year, it was reported that Barron Trump was focused on his college applications. Barron is currently enrolled in Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, and will be graduating soon. According to sources close to the family, Melania Trump has been very involved in the process and might even move to a new location in order to be close to her son.

“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school,” said a source to PEOPLE. “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years.”