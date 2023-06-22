Tom Brady jokes about ‘bad parenting’ as he enjoys the summer with his kids

Tom Brady is making the most of his summer with his kids. Over the past day, Brady has shared numerous Instagram stories with his children, sharing a look at some of their days in Greece. He shared various clips of his kids jumping off of the yacht and joked about “bad parenting.”

The clips showed Brady’s kids and some friends jumping off of the three deck yacht. “Def def good parenting,” he joked. In another video, Brady’s eldest son Jack and one of his friends are shown jumping off of a higher part of the yacht and into the water. “And def def BAD PARENTING,” he wrote.

Brady has spoken up about his summer plans over the past few weeks and revealed that he has many things in store for his kids. Over the past few weeks, he’s shared photos and videos of all of them spending time together in various locations, including Disney World.

On Father’s Day, Brady shared a touching message for his kids and revealed how much he loved being a father. “Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” he wrote.

“They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily), and to cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life.”

Related Video: Michael Jordan is Reportedly Selling His Hornets Majority Stake Loading the player...