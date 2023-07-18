Watch Kim Kardashian and North West bake apple pies on TikTok

Kim Kardashian and North West are back with some more adorable content. The mom and daughter duo, who run a TikTok account with over 16 million followers, shared a clip of themselves baking some apple pies.

The video shows Kim, North and a friend baking apple pies, carefully kneading the dough, cutting apples, applying honey, sugar and all of the proper ingredients. At one point, the video’s content deviates as North screams after she sees a spider crawling along the wall. “There's a spider! Mom, there's a spider, oh my gosh,” yells North, prompting Kim to jump in and take care of the spider all on her own with some paper towels. “You know I love you when I do this,” said Kim after squishing the spider, clearly disgusted with her work. “Do you think its dead?” asked Kim.

Lastly, the video concludes by showing off their hard work. The final shot shows the apple pies baked from scratch and cooked in cupcake trays, resulting in individual portions that look delicious.

Over the past month, the media has been speculating on a possible romantic relationship between Kim and Tom Brady. The gossip account Deux Moi shared a message and a photo sent by an anonymous tip, showing Kim and Tom talking at a Fourth of July party. “I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” reads the message, which shows Kim and Tom from behind. The day of the party, The Daily Mail reported that the two were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

The rumors remain unconfirmed but both Tom and Kim are single. He recently ended his marriage with Gisele Bundchen while Kim concluded her relationship with Pete Davidson.