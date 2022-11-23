Hailey Bieber celebrates her 26th birthday stylishly in Tokyo

Hailey Bieber rang in another year in Tokyo. The model celebrated her 26th birthday alongside her husband Justin Bieber and some of their closest friends. She posted a series of photos where she shared how much fun she had and all she did in Japan.

Hailey shared a post commemorating the occasion, featuring photos alongside Bieber, their friends, going out for karaoke, and some of the meals they had. The cover image shows her looking festive, wearing a fur coat and some sequins. “26 IN TOKYO,” she wrote. “So much love. 11.22.22.”

A closer look at the photos shows Hailey with her close friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye and many of her friends dropped a sweet comment in the captions, among them, Maddie Ziegler, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Benson, Gal Gadot, and more.

While many of her close friends celebrated her birthday, the most special dedication came from her husband, Justin Bieber, who wrote a touching post filled with sweet photos of the two and their time in Tokyo. “YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC. OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU,” he wrote.